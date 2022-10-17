Chakwera meets Chilima at Malawi’s 58th birthday

By Burnett Munthali

Malawians cannot be calm anymore when President Chakwera and his cabinet are ruining the economy of this country due to his vision less leadership. Everything is falling apart.

The citizens are very angry with Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for failing to put in place sound economic strategies and take the nation to prosperity.

His Excellency, the President of Malawi is quiet and not doing anything as businesses are shutting down, and Malawians are losing their jobs.

The MCP government has no clue how to address these serious economic challenges.

It looks like Chakwera always thinks the economic and social challenges faced by Malawians will be resolved by themselves or just by kneeling down and praying in tongues.

The challenges at the present moment need a great leader who is decisive and courageous to take bold steps towards improving the economy of Malawi.

Mr. Lazarus has no direction in whatever he promised he would do if voted into office.

Chakwera lost direction right from the day he was sworn in.

The President has absolutely no control over anything that can change Malawi except high corruption and wasting government resources.

Malawians are just waiting to kick him out of that office.

MCP government must start packing their luggage now and be ready to go.

The challenges that Malawians are going through now cannot just be ignored as Lazarus Chakwera is doing, but must stand up and do something.

Malawi needs solutions that will reduce the pain affecting Malawians but the current leadership has failed. Why doesn’t Chakwera resign as he boastfully said before he became President?

Reverend Chakwera loves travelling quite a lot in the middle of the economic challenges this country is facing. This is not an excursion but a big crisis which needs serious attention.

Malawians need good leadership to address these serious economic and social challenges the nation is going through.

The President with his never ending travels is damaging the economy too with his bloated expenditures.

I am not even sure whether Chakwera is in the southern or central part of Malawi as the economy continues to get much worse than before because he keeps travelling around so much that l have lost count of his trips around. Does the President really need to be travelling non stop like this? The lack of forex, no fuel and more queues at filling stations and now many industries closing and shutting down production due to lack of forex, electricity and fuel will definitely put this country to a halt.

When is the President going to start addressing critical challenges affecting the country?

The President and his Vice must stop attending petty showbiz events that can be easily be delegated.

It’s now time Chakwera engaged his key economic advisers and technocrats and found solutions to challenges faced by Malawians and stop attending to functions that have no value to address the economic challenges affecting the lives of millions of Malawians.

Every event cannot be important at this stage and the President should not plunge Malawi further into economic danger with his careless conduct. Can you please leave the stage Mr President?

