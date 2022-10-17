Silver Reserve

………..EXTREME FC 0(2)-0(4) SILVER

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Silver Strikers Reserve FC on Sunday, October 16, 2022 shined in Aubrey Dimba MK5 million trophy as they booted out Extreme FC 4-2 on penalties after regulation ended 0-0.

This was the first semifinal of the 2022 MK5 million Aubrey Dimba Trophy which was played at Dimba ground in Mchinji-Kapiri.

The second semifinal is anticipated between the defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve FC and Kamuzu Barracks Reserve FC.

The two sides displayed exciting match for the fans who patronized it on Sunday, afternoon.

Silver Strikers Reserve dominated the ball possession in all halves and created more chances but failed to utilize them.

Extreme FC had a chance to win the match in the dying minutes of the match as they got a penalty which their free scoring striker Beston Jimu, former Blue Eagles FC player, missed.

The half produced no goals.In the second half the two teams continued with their beautiful play and an open one as they attacked each other searching for that precious goal that would see one of them reaching the final.

However their efforts went in vain as no fruits of goals were registered hence the fate was to be decided through post match penalties.

Silver Strikers Reserve FC who are the 2021 runners up to Bullets Reserve FC, converted through Frank Sanudi,Madalitso Maso,Omo Kangoma and Steven Nkhoma while Maliko Nkwalira missed.

Extreme FC however managed to convert 2 of their 5 penalties.

Former Civil Service United FC player Fletcher Bandawe had his kick saved Emanuel Mbwezo missed and Beston Jimu made it correct this time with Francis Black.

Silver Strikers Reserve FC recovered from Zaithwa FC defeat in Nyasa Capital Finance Cup as they sailed through into final of the trophy.

This has delighted coach Thoko Stambuli who said,they are geared to win the cup this year after missing it in 2021.

Frank Sanudi went home with K20,000 for being voted player of the match.

“We played very well,only that the boys didn’t take up the chances.As Silver we will prepare well for the final against Bullets Reserve or Kamuzu Barracks Reserve.

“We want to win it this year. We can’t reach the finals twice. We have good crop of players”, dares Stambuli.

His counterpart Joseph Mlamba acknowledged the defeat saying the two teams displayed exciting and mature football.

“It happens in football, penalties are a gamble, we missed chances,we missed that penalty in regulation time. We go back to our drawing board and plan for next fixtures in other leagues”,Mlamba said.

The other semifinal of the cup will be Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve FC and Kamuzu Barracks Reserve FC in a date to be communicated later.

The winner of the league will take home MK1.5 million with the second place getting MK700,000.

The cup is however projected to complete before mid of November.

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve FC are the defending champions who defeated Silver Strikers Reserve FC in 2021 final.

