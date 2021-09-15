LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police are keeping in custody former chief executive officer of Auction Holdings Limited (AHL), Evans Matabwa, and three others in connection to theft of MK20 billion at Malawi Leaf Company which is a subsidiary of AHL.

The other three including former General Manager of Malawi Leaf Company Jimmy Kasamale, former Financial Controller at Malawi Leaf Francis Madona and businessperson Arthur Madikhula who owns Master Freight Shipping Company, Mauzi Contractors and Global Tobacco Company.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the four were arrested on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 that are currently being held at Lilongwe Police Station.

“They have been arrested on suspicion that they conspired and stole over MK20 billion company money,” said Kadadzera.

He added that the theft occurred between 2012 and 2017 at Malawi Leaf at Kanengo in Lilongwe.

The suspects will answer charges of theft, conspiracy, abuse of office, fraud other than false pretence, negligence and money laundering.

Matabwa, 51, hails from Semu Village, Traditional Authority Khwethemule in Thylo, Kasamale, 46, comes from Nachipo Village, Traditional Authority Mkumba in Phalombe while Madona, 39, hails from Mlozi Village, Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu.

The businessperson Madikhula, 53, comes from Kaliati Village, Traditional Authority Nazombe in Phalombe.

AHL Group has been struggling financially and for several months between September, 2020 and March this year the company failed to pay its workers.

The gross public theft happened during former Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership.