LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 378 new COVID-19 cases, 411 new recoveries and 21 new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted: 79 from Blantyre, 69 from Lilongwe, 24 from Dedza, 20 from Dowa, 17 each from Mangochi and Rumphi, 16 each from Mzuzu and Zomba, 14 from Mzimba South, 11 from Mchinji, 10 from Salima, nine each Machinga and Mulanje, six each in Chitipa and Nsanje, five each in Balaka and Thyolo, four each in Kasungu, Nkhotakota, and Phalombe, three from Chiradzulu, and two Chikwawa Districts.

21 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; six from Mzimba North, three from Lilongwe, two from Blantyre, and one each Zomba, Mangochi, Salima, Dowa, Mchinji, Karonga, Mzimba South, Ntcheu, Rumphi, and Machinga Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 56,952 cases including 1,895 deaths (Case Fatality Rate isat 3.33%). Of these cases, 2,594 are imported infections and 54,358 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 41,903 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 73.6%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,922.

In the past 24 hours, there were 50 new admissions in the treatment units while 50 cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 311 active cases are currently hospitalised: 84 in Blantyre, 75 from Lilongwe, 23 in

Zomba, 21 from Mzimba North, 14 in Kasungu, nine in Karonga, eight in Mchinji, seven in Mulanje, six each in Thyolo and Rumphi, five each in Dowa, Balaka, Chitipa, and Ntchisi, four each in Mangochi, Dedza, Nkhotakota, and Chiradzulu, three each in Nkhata Bay, Neno,Phalombe, and Machinga, two each in Mzimba South, Ntcheu, Chikwawa, and Nsanje, and one each in Salima and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 2,175 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 1,379 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 17.4% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 18.9%.

Cumulatively, 362,089 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 655,505 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 463,848 and 159,229 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 32,788 people have received John and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 22,385 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 191,617 people are fully vaccinated.

Our data indicates that the seven day moving average positivity rate is decreasing now at 18.9% down from 26% on 19th August 2021, Similarly the total number of cases in the COVID19 treatment units is also reducing from 400 on 4th August 2021 to 311 on 10th August 2021.

This is a good sign in the fight against COVID-19 and we are at a critical stage whereby we need to push harder as a nation to reduce further the number of new cases, admissions and deaths.

Sadly, the same data indicates our case fatality rate is still high and we are still losing a lot of people to COVID-19 on a daily basis averaged at 24 deaths per day.

This is a worrisome situation and we need to act with speed to reduce and stop these deaths. Most of these deaths could be prevented if we encourage each one of us to seek care early for medical screening

and appropriate treatment whenever they experience severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The chances of one recovering from COVID-19 increases when the disease is identified as early as possible hence the need for prompt health seeking behaviour.

I would like to encourage the public to promptly seek care at the nearest health facility whenever one is experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell

and tiredness.

This prompt health care seeking will help us identify the disease in the early stages so that appropriate care can be given immediately.

If one is unsure of what to do please engage with the health authorities by calling the toll-free number 929.

Let me also encourage those that have been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive to promptly seek care if they are experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement.

On COVID-19 vaccination, the public is informed that the vaccination program is continuing in all Government and CHAM facilities and currently we have Johnson and Johnson COVID19 vaccine which is another safe and effective vaccine being given to everyone aged 18 years

and above.

The vaccine is being given to those that have never received any type of COVID19 vaccine and it is a single dose vaccine meaning that a person is required to receive one dose to ensure full protection.

Remember that the COVID-19 vaccination is being rolled out to reduce the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.



No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE