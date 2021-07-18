In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 427 new COVID-19 cases, 173 new recoveries and 13 new deaths. Of the new cases, 426 cases are locally transmitted: 120 from Blantyre, 68 from Zomba, 63 from Lilongwe, 30 from Mchinji, 21 from Ntchisi, 15 from Salima, 13 from Nkhotakota, 12 from Dedza, 11 from Chikwawa, 10 from Machinga, nine from Dowa, eight from Kasungu, seven from Mzimba South, six from Neno, five from Balaka, four each from Mulanje, Ntcheu, and Phalombe, three each from Karonga, Mangochi, and Nkhata Bay, two each from Chiradzulu, Mwanza, and Nsanje, ane one from Thyolo Districts while one case is imported and is from Mulanje District. 13 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; two each from Blantyre, Mulanje, and Nsanje, and one each from Lilongwe, Dowa, Thyolo, Ntcheu, Mwanza, Ntchisi, and Zomba Districts. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 43,470 cases including 1,338 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.08%). Of these cases, 2,530 are imported infections and 40,940 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 34,922 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 80.3%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 6,978.

In the past 24 hours, there were 45 new admissions in the treatment units while 41 cases were discharged. Currently, a total of 285 active cases are currently hospitalised; 80 in Blantyre, 73 in Lilongwe, 33 in Zomba, eight each in Kasungu, Mulanje, and Ntchisi, seven each in Balaka and Thyolo, six each in Mzimba South and Rumphi, five each in Mzimba North, Neno, and Machinga, four each in Dowa, Salima, and Ntcheu, three each in Chiradzulu and Phalombe, two each in Mchinji, Karonga, Dedza, Nkhotakota, Chitipa, Chikwawa, and Mwanza, and one in Nkhata Bay Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,592 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 851 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 26.8% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 24.9%. Cumulatively, 301,633 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 385,242 and 43,165 people have received the first dose and second dose respectively. The COVID-19 vaccination remain paused hence no doses were administered over the past 24 hours. A total of 428,407 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Today is the last day of the World Mask Week (12th -18th July 2021), a week which was set aside to encourage the public to intensify wearing of masks in order to halt the spread of COVID-19. We are continuing to observe an increase in the number of confirmed cases, admissions and deaths, hence the need to reduce and stop the further spread of the virus in our country through strict adherence to the preventive and containment measures. With the increased number of new cases and the increased number of active cases, the risk of rapid transmission of the virus in our communities

remains high. We may have some people that have the virus but may not show symptoms yet can transmit the infection hence the need for every one of us to strictly adhere to the preventive and containment measures.

One of the preventive measures in the COVID-19 fight is the proper wearing of masks, it is important that we encourage

each one of us to wear the mask appropriately, not only during the week, but every day until we stop the spread of COVID-19 amidst us. Just to remind the public that under the gazetted COVID-19 prevention and containment rules proper wearing of facemask is mandatory in all public places.

I would like to appreciate those that have taken up the wearing of mask seriously and let me encourage the public to wear a mask always. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 requires everyone to play a role to keep themselves

and their communities safe and healthy.

Masks are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. This is called source control. Apart from reducing the spread of COVID-19, facemasks play an important role in the prevention and control of other infectious respiratory disease transmission such as influenza.

Compliance with other measures including physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and adequate ventilation in indoor settings is essential in reducing the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID19.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP

MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE