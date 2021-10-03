LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 12 new COVID-19 cases, 238 new recoveries and one new death. All new cases are locally transmitted: four each from Lilongwe and Blantyre, three from Mzimba North, and one each from Kasungu, Mulanje, Neno, Nkhata Bay, Ntcheu, and Phalombe Districts.

One new death was registered in the past 24 hours and is from Lilongwe. The new death was not vaccinated. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,609 cases including 2,283 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.71%). Of these cases, 2,648 are imported infections and 58,961 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 55,691 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 90.4%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 3,403.

In the past 24 hours, there were two new admissions (all new admissions are not vaccinated) in the treatment units while three cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 26 active cases are currently hospitalised (one case is in critical condition and is not vaccinated): nine in Lilongwe, eight in Blantyre, two each in Mzimba North and Zomba, and one each in Mchinji, Karonga, Balaka, Chiradzulu, and Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 458 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 189 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 2.6% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.5%.

Cumulatively, 410,562 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,066,218 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 566,828 and 255,118 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 244,272 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,600 and 407 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 282 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 499,370 people are

fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination exercise is progressing well as more people are getting the vaccine on a daily basis. This is good and it will help in the COVID-19 fight.

The public should be informed that we have adequate stocks of COVID-19 vaccines in all the vaccination sites. Let

me encourage those that are aged 18 years and above to utilize this opportunity and ensure that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the vaccine to work as expected it is important that we receive the vaccines as recommended i.e. for AstraZeneca vaccine, for full protection, a person is expected to receive two doses given at 12 weeks’ interval while for Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, a single dose will ensure full protection.

My special appeal goes to those that had received the first dose of AstraZeneca and 12 weeks have elapsed,

that they should get their second dose of the AstraZeneca at the nearest vaccination site.

This will ensure that they are fully protected against COVID-19 thereby reducing the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths when they contract COVID-19.

As we are bringing the vaccines closer to the people, I would like to commend some local leaders that are encouraging their subjects to get vaccinated.

These local leaders are organizing the people right in their communities and thereafter invite the health personnel to come and vaccinate the people.This is the type of leadership that we expect from the traditional leaders.

Let me appeal to other traditional and faith leaders to emulate this good example and ensure that the people they serve are protected from developing severe COVID-19 disease as well as reducing the risk of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.

The leaders will only be leaders when their subjects are well and healthy. Apart from encouraging the people to get

vaccinated, the traditional and faith leaders should also take an active role in ensuring that the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures are strictly adhered to in their respective communities.

This will help in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Together we can have a COVID-19 free Malawi and it begins with us.

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email

eoc.health@mail.gov.mw or send WhatsApp message to +265887371288. No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE