Malawi’s GBV Program National Coordinator Joseph Kalelo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi media has been challenged on effective Gender Based Violence (GBV) reporting in exposing the vice.

The call comes as Malawi continues culturing secrecy on sexual GBV which needs to tamed through effecting reporting.

Malawi’s GBV Program National Coordinator Joseph Kalelo observes that media has a crucial role to play in sensitizing people on the vice.

Kalelo told the media orientation on Thursday that GBV remains a challenge in Malawi hence media engagement is paramount ahead of this year’s days of activism that runs from November 25 to December 10.



“The purpose of the orientation was to inform the media about this year’s campaign that they report GBV issues effectively. We expect full dissemination and raising awareness on the vice,” says Kalelo.

Echoing on the same, NGO Gender Coordination Network Chairperson Linda Jim observes that since the campaign started the media has been sidelined hence the engagement .

Jim therefore urged the media to effectively report GBV in order to avoid the tendency of disseminating information disorder, misinformation, disinformation and myths-information on the vice.

Malawi Police Service’s Victim Support Unit Desk Officer Gift Likoswe reveled that the country is still grappling with Sexual GBV including defilement and rape.

Likoswe disclosed that general Sexual GBV has increased by 3.71% with 14.7% rise on defilement.

But he expressed gratitude that there is progress in ending GBV in Malawi.

Under the theme, “Orange Malawi: End Violence against Women and Girls, Act Now!”, this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) launch is slated for November 25, 2021 in Nkhata Bay district.