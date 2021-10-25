LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered no new COVID-19 cases, no new recoveries and no new deaths. Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,757 cases including 2,296 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.72%). Of these cases, 2,665 are imported infections and 59,092 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 57,131 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 92.5%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,098.

In the past 24 hours, there was one new admission (the new admission is not vaccinated) in the treatment units while no cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of five active cases are currently hospitalised: two in Lilongwe, and one each in Mzimba North, Zomba, and Neno Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 133 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 18 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 0% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 1.1%.

Cumulatively, 422,140 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,188,689 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 652,581 and 278,818 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 257,290, people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,674 and 1,786 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 596 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 536,108 people are fully vaccinated.

As the public is aware that there are different variants of COVID-19 being reported globally and currently there are four variants of concerns as classified by the World Health Organization as follows; Alpha, first identified in United Kingdom, Beta, first identified in South Africa, Gamma, first identified in Brazil and Delta, first identified in India.

The variants of concerns are said to be easily transmissible but though the virus is mutating, the basic preventive and containment measures remain the same. Further, the public is informed that the COVID-19 vaccines work against these variants of concerns.

In order to suppress and reduce the spread of the disease in our midst, we need to strictly adhere to all the preventive measures and getting vaccinated for those aged 18 years and above.

The preventive measures reduce the risk of transmission of the virus and these include; proper wearing of a mask, observing physical/social distance and frequent hand washing with soap or use of hand sanitizers while the vaccination will help to reduce the risk of developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization

and deaths due to COVID-19.

The adherence to the preventive measures as well as the vaccination will also help to stop the further mutation of the virus.

Let me remind the public that in our vaccination sites we have two types of COVID-19 vaccines and these are Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) and AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a single dose vaccine and one is required to receive one dose to ensure full

protection. This vaccine is being given to all those that have never received any type of COVID-19 vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose vaccine given twice at an interval of 12 weeks apart and let me remind those that have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose to visit government and CHAM health facilities to get their second dose. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, receiving all the two doses will ensure full protection. The public is further informed that we currently have adequate vaccines in all the vaccination sites.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE