LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody two street kids suspected of terrorizing motorists at Lilongwe Bridge.

The Saturday night arrest follows an October 11, 2021 report in which the suspects, aged 15 and 16, pelted stones at a passing Double Cabin registration number BK 2847.

Lilongwe Police station deputy police publicist Foster Benjamin told the Maravi Post that street connected children, along with their counterparts who are at large, ambushed the vehicle at about 23:00 hours.

“They stoned it, damaging windscreen in the process. A police manhunt led to the arrest of the minors on Saturday night, October 23, 2021. The duo faces a malicious damage charge and they will appear in court soon,” says Benjamin.

Meanwhile, police have intensified patrols along the bridge.