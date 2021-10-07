LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 10 new COVID-19 cases, 116 new recoveries and one new death. Of the new cases, seven are locally transmitted: four from Blantyre, two from Chiradzulu, and one from Mchinji Districts while three are imported cases from Dowa District.

One new death was registered in the past 24 hours and is from Lilongwe District. The new death was not vaccinated. To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,639 cases including 2,287 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.71%). Of these cases, 2,652 are imported infections and 58,987 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 56,144 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 91.1%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 2,976.

In the past 24 hours, there were two new admissions in the treatment units (all new admissions are not vaccinated) while five cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 15 active cases are currently hospitalised (no cases in critical conditions seven in Blantyre, six in Lilongwe, and two in Zomba Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 717 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 389 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 1.4% a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.2%.

Cumulatively, 412,437 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,084,319 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 581,564 and 257,533 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 245,222 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,676 and 1,138 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 321 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 502,755 people are

fully vaccinated.

As the COVID-19 vaccination continues let me inform the public that we have adequate stocks of the vaccines in all our vaccination sites.

Further, apart from the Government and CHAM facilities, the District Health Offices are also setting up temporary sites in different areas in order to bring the vaccines closer to the people. These temporary sites are being set up in

markets, churches, villages, shopping malls and work places just to mention but a few.

Let me encourage the local, church and influential leaders to assist in mobilizing the communities to get the vaccine. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all aspects of our lives and we need everyone to play a role to reduce and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our country.

We need to get our lives back to normal and that can only be achieved when everyone one of us strictly adheres to all the preventive and containment measures of COVID-19 as well as getting vaccinated for those that are aged 18 years and above.

The vaccines when combined with the preventive measures can effectively suppress the transmission of the virus amidst us.

For the vaccine to work as expected it is important that we receive the vaccines as recommended i.e. for AstraZeneca vaccine, for full protection, a person is expected to receive two doses given at 12 weeks’ interval while for Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, a single dose will ensure full protection.

My special appeal goes to those that had received the first dose of AstraZeneca and 12 weeks have elapsed, that they should get their second dose of AstraZeneca at the nearest vaccination site.

This will ensure that they are fully protected against COVID-19 thereby reducing the risk of developing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths when they contract COVID-19 infection.

The public is further informed that we have adequate stocks of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and let us utilize this moment and get vaccinated.

Apart from the vaccinations, there is need for each one of us (regardless of being vaccinated or not) to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 preventive and containment measures (frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of masks and observing physical/social distance of at least 1 meter between yourself and others),

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE