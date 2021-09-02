Wilson Chimenya in pain

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in the lakeshore district of Mangochi are keeping in custody a 20 year-old wife for scalding husband.

According to Mangochi Police publicist Amina Tepani Daudi told The Maravi Post that Namwera Police Post arrested Nunu Saidi who splashed hot water on her husband over financial issues.

Daudi said the couple got married last year and the victim Wilson Chimenya aged 34 found the wife with three kids from her previous marriage.

“In July 2021, they temporarily separated for reasons best known to themselves and the suspect left her matrimonial home. The suspect came back to her house on August 28, 2021 and asked the victim for financial support for the initiation ceremony of her children.

“The victim refused to help since they are not his biological children which angered the suspect.The couple started fighting consequently the wife took a pot of hot water which she found on the fire and poured it onto the back of victim before fleeing,” she explained.

The police publicist adds, “The victim was rushed to Namwera Health Centre where he is receiving treatment after sustaining burns. The suspect was arrested on September 1, 2021 after being in hiding for a few days and will appear before court to answer the charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm which contravenes section 235 of the Penal code”.

Meanwhile Police in the district is appealing to women to stop gender based violence against men who are suffering in silence.

The suspect Saidi hails from Mbalame village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Jalasi in Mangochi.