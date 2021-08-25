The late Levie Gwede

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Dark clouds over the weekend engulfed Mchinji District as one of the Sports loving people Levie Gwede Banda who died.

Gwede who has been sponsoring football and netball leagues in Mchinji South West, Traditional Authority Mlonyeni, died on Saturday, August 21, 2021 and was laid to rest on Sunday at his home village Kholoni-Kachebere Mchinji in the area of Traditional Authority Mlonyeni in the district.

Sports loving people in Mchinji are speechless because of his demise.

According to one of the Sports administrators in the District Johnny Palichesi Jnr,said Gwede helped much in the Sports development in the district and he had heart to see the hidden talents being identified.

Gwede who was a Ngoni by tribe,died at Seventh Day Adventist Clinic in area 47,Lilongwe after a short illness.

Gwede was also an active member of Mpezeni Ngoni Heritage.