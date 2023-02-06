Malawi’s Ntcheu health worker Yona Dafu commits suicide

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s health personnel in Ntcheu who was Kandeu Health Centre In-charge, Yona Dafu, 25 has died after allegedly taking poison and police suspects he committed suicide.

District Police Spokesperson, Rabecca Ndiwate has told this publication that reasons for his death are not yet know.

But it is alleged that on Saturday, February 4, Dafua attempted to hang himself in his bedroom but was rescued by his wife.

Ndiwate added that the deceased later left for Kandeu trading centre where upon returning he started vomiting.

The late Dafua

The late Dafua was rushed to Kandeu health centre before referred to Ntcheu district hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...