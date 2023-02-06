Home Health

Malawians face strict entry measure into RSA over Cholera

Lloyd M’bwana
PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-There are fears that people travelling to South Africa from Malawi may soon be required to present Cholera vaccination cards to be allowed entry.

This follows the recording of the first cholera cases in the rainbow nation over the weekend.

In a press statement signed by South African minister of health Joe Phaaahla and made available to The Maravi Post, the two cases have been imported from Malawi.

Phaahla says the two who reside in South Africa travelled to Malawi for a funeral and started showing signs upon return to Johannesburg.

Cholera outbreak in Nkhatabay’s Tukumbo area

Meanwhile, Malawi’s health authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

As of February 5, 2023, Malawi had 38,566 cases with 1,254 deaths.

