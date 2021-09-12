ankolo.com offices in Lilongwe as Kazako visit

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Postal and courier business is said to be booming in Malawi amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Courier services of sending and receiving parcels has eased frequent traveling among the general public while containing the pandemic.

One of the country’s courier firms, ankolo.com’s Operation Manager Owen Kamwendo told The Maravi Post on Thursday, September 9, 2021 after Information Minister Gospel Kazako and Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA)’s premises visit that Covid-19 has boosted the business for better.

Kamwendo however said the industry needs conducive environment to penetrate international markets for goods and services.

He cited low internet penetration, lack of international standards, monopoly by state owner courier and improper physical address for easy good delivery as some challenges affecting the industry.

“Covid-19 has boosted our business as many people prefer sending and receiving good and services through courier than physical traveling amid strict rules. What we need now is good environment to operate well with government support,” urges Kamwendo.

Information Minister Kazako disclosed that government will soon put in place Postal Courier policy to regulate and guide the industry.

Kazako said MACRA will champion formulation of the policy for creating enabling environment amid influx of illegal courier operations in the country.

The minister therefore expressed gratitude on how Malawians are embracing courier business with assurance of government full support.

Malawi has currently 18 lincensed operators on its portfolio, comprising one Postal operator and 17 courier operators.

ankolo.com is a Malawian owned courier operator which handles 500 parcels per day with 45 staff members whom 35% are women in three major cities of the country including Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.