Limbani Mulolo known as Mwanache

By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi fastest rapper – tongue twisting Limbani Mulolo known as Mwanache will this end of August 2021 release an album with 14 tracks titled “Mwanache Empire.”

Mwanache told The Maravi Post in an interview that “I went on a break for 3 years from 2017 – 2019 I was in South Africa in Capetown to do some shows and to look for a greener pasture. I came back in August 2019 and released a track titled Amfumu abwera.

“This end of August 2021 am releasing an album which has 14 songs titled Mwanache Empire and it will be on market, online sells, soft copies and CDs. So it’s a full album that I have been working on.”

He added,”In the album, there are some singles and one of it, is the one to be released on 6th August 2021 titled Mwanache Empire as the intro to the album. Currently am having not more than 50 tracks, more singles, and then videos plus collaborations”

“People should expect more of what they know me most and they should expect more fire because I have come back to give you massive hits.”

Mwanache started his music carrier when he was in secondary school and recorded his first track in 2009 called “Worse Memories” at Jesus Lives – JL studios which was produced by Dryson Mwimba known as Drew.

Ndimafuna song got him on the map as he was appreciating his fellow artists’ talents.

So he came up with his own style of tongue twisting and currently he is the fastest Malawians rapper.



Mwanache expressed his gratitude to Soja Lucius Banda, Skeffa Chimoto, Lulu, Gwamba, Phyzix, Blaze, Don tars and Ndumile for always being there for him and to all his fans “without forgetting his family and friends saying that he does not take it for granted but rather as a blessing in his life.”

In 2012 he did a collection of tracks, more like an album but it wasn’t an album officially called “Freedom Sound”.