MCP dares Maurice Munthali’s claims on Tonse Alliance Govt corruption allegations

LILONGWE (MaraviPost)-Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the main partner in President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government is daring Maurice Munthali to bring evidence on allegations that Tonse Alliance government is corrupt.

Munthali on March 1, 2023 resigned as MCP national publicity and Chakwera’s advisor on unity.

MCP observes that Munthali’s evidence will help Tonse government fight corruption.

In a press statement dated March 2, 2023 signed by MCP Acting National Publicity Secretary, Ezekiel Ching’oma states that Munthali should bring evidence of alleged corruption which he indicated in his resignation letter.

Ng’oma said MCP as democratic political entity upholds freedom of expression and impliedly dissociation.

“We refer to Rev Munthali’s resignation letter dated 1st March 2023, which we have seen on social media. As the Malawi Congress Party, we are deeply saddened to hear that Rev. Maurice Munthali has resigned from his position as the National Publicity Secretary for the Party as well as Presidential Advisor on Peace, Reconciliation and National Unity. Rev. Munthali has been an asset to our team, and we are grateful for the contributions he has made over the years.

“In his two separate letters of resignation, Rev Munthali cites governance challenges and alleged corruption as a basis for his resignation,” reads MCP statement.

Added, “As per His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment to the fight against corruption, we urge Rev Munthali to bring forward any evidence of alleged corruption to relevant institutions to help fight the vice. As a democratic institution, MCP upholds freedom of association (and impliedly dissociation).

“The party would like to thank Rev. Munthali for his service in both capacities as National Publicity Secretary and Presidential Advisor and wish him success in his future endeavors”.

Munthali is yet to comment again on MCP reaction on his resignation and corruption allegation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...