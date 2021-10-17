NAIROB-(MaraviPost)-Many people are talking about a barber from Kiambu in Kenya after photos of him shaving clients’ hairs using an axe went viral.

Julius Mwangi uses an axe to shave hair at the Clippers Kings barbershop.

Speaking to Citizen Digital, Mwangi, who has been a barber since 2014, said he started shaving with an axe three months ago. Mwangi said he took up the axe to attract new clients, admitting that it worked.

“Famous people were coming around often and I decided to look for a unique way to attract customers and make shaving fun. That is how I landed on an axe,” he said.

Overcoming fear Mwangi admitted that the axe brings hoards of people to the establishment, but not everyone is enthusiastic about being shaved with an axe.

“When people hear of a barber shaving with an axe, they are curious to know where. Some come to see and take photos with the axe but prefer not to be shaved with it.

“Some come full of fear, but I help them overcome it,” he said.

Mwangi revealed that shaving with an axe has some advantages over the shaving machine.

“The axe gives a smoother shave which is more suitable for the Jordan style. Also, when there is a blackout, I continue with my work as usual,” he said.

The barber also revealed that the axe is better suited for shaving clients with full beards.

Mwangi disclosed his plans, saying: “I am looking for a lighter axe because this is a bit heavy. I currently charge KSh 500 (N1,848) for a shave but the price will go up with demand.”

Read some social media reactions below.

David Nyaga Njeru: “I can’t risk this much. I love my head and neck.”

Gatimu Robert: “This guy has perfected the art, it can’t work for everyone.”

Mwangi Njenge Inv: “Very good marketing strategy.”

Titus Kimathi Marangu: “I can’t trust any man to shave my wise head using weapons.”

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com