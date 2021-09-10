Love is sweet when you are with the right person, good love is when you love your partner no matter the condition.

Below is the list of three popular dwarf celebrities who married the love of their lives.

1. Grand P

Moussa Sandiana Kaba, better known as Grand P, was brought up in Sanguiana, Nabaya, Guinea, in October 1993.

He was raised with something like a height disorder and later became a political figure, musician, artist, and entertainer. Eudoxie Yao, a pretty hefty supermodel, actress, and musician from Ivory Coast, married Grand P.

2. Nkubi

Victor Udochukwu Nwaogu is a Nigerian artist, entertainer, On-Air Presenter (OAP), and producer known professionally by the nickname Nkubi. The popular entertainer was born in the city of Lagos, he was born on August 28th. His spouse is a Nigerian fashionista and designer named Vivian Nwaogu.

3. Peter Hayden

Peter Hayden Dinklage is an American movie producer and artist. He received great accolades for his performance as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO TV show Game of Thrones.

Erica Schmidt, an author and businesswoman, is Peter Hayden’s spouse and was given birth to on June 8, 1975.