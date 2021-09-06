The district of Kaloum is said to have been deserted as residents stay at home on the orders of soldiers.

The leader of the special forces, Commander Mamady Doumbouya has confirmed the arrest of President Condé.

Guinea’s president Alpha Conde has been arrested by the military. Earlier heavy gunfire was heard in the capital. #Conakry #Militarycouptinguinea pic.twitter.com/h9ZgQtipGo — Baillor Jalloh (@baillorjah) September 5, 2021

Last year there tension was high in Guinea with some streets reportedly deserted as security forces patrolled them to contain a post election violence.

Supporters of the opposition had been clashed with security forces after Guinea’s President Alpha Condé won a third term in office.

Alpha Conde, 83, before the 2020 elections pushed through a new constitution which he argued would modernize the country.

The changes to the constitution allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidents in order to seek a third term.

Source: Africafeeds.com

