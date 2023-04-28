MOAM partners with Prime Insurance on easy service provision

LILONGWE (MaraviPost)-Prime insurance company has pledged to be paying Defensive driving training for the Minibus drivers through Memorudum of Understanding (MOU) with Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM).

Signing the agreement on Friday, April 28, 2023, Prime Insurance, Chief Executive Officer,Owen Chihana said with the defensive driving training for the drivers MOAM will be able to pay less insurance in case of a minibus accident.

Chihana said the MOU will also establish a framework for the collaboration between Prime Insurance and MOAM and express the common goals or vision of the two institutions.

He said, “It is exciting and optimism when they think of the wonderful possibilities that will be realized as the two institutions begin this historic partnership.

“The result of this process, however, is a robust compact program derived from consultations-that will improve the relationship of Prime with MOAM and all the other stakeholders,” said Chihana.

On his part MOAM Central Region ,vice Chairperson, Helman Msowoya said with the agreement minibus owners will be able to get the disk same day at the negotiable price.

Msowoya lauded the company for adhering to the call of insurance negotiation.

Established in 1993, Prime insurance covers across the country.