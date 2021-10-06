Morocco launched a campaign this week aimed at providing a third dose of anti covid vaccine to people who have received at least two doses of the vaccine six months ago.

Vulnerable people and frontline health workers make up the largest group that flocked to the kingdom’s vaccination centres from Monday.

With a population of 36 million, 23 million have received the first dose and 19 million are fully immunised.

After a surge of infections and deaths in early August, the pandemic is on the decline in Morocco as in North Africa.

In early July, Morocco announced a project for the local manufacture of China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

