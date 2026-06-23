Mpico PIC profit rises to MK19bn as rentals grow, CSR questions emerge

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Property Investment Company, Mpico PIC, has posted a stronger financial result for the 2026 financial year, with profit after tax reaching MK19 billion, up from MK12 billion recorded in the 2024 and 2025 period.

General Manager Stella Sokosa announced the figures on Monday in Blantyre during a stakeholders’ engagement hosted by the company.

She attributed the growth to improved rent collection and higher valuations of the firm’s property assets. Occupancy in commercial and retail spaces improved, while market revaluations lifted the value of prime properties.

Despite the improved earnings, Sokosa highlighted unpaid rent from government tenants as a challenge.

Arrears owed by public institutions stood at K7.24 billion as of 31 December 2025, a figure she said continues to strain cash flow.

The company said it is engaging relevant government departments to recover the debt.

Looking forward, Sokosa identified student housing as an emerging opportunity.

Demand for accommodation near universities is rising, but she noted most new developments are being driven by small and medium-scale investors rather than large firms.

She also pointed to the 2024 Sectional Titles Act as a potential boost for the market, saying the law could encourage more investment, improve urban land use, and support modern high-density housing.

The profit announcement sparked discussion on corporate responsibility.

Seasoned journalist Jessie Banda welcomed the strong performance but questioned whether Mpico’s community programs match its financial gains.

She argued that with K19 billion in profit, the company should consider initiatives beyond student hostels, and pointed to other individuals and organizations that have invested in projects for vulnerable groups as examples of broader social impact.

Karim urged Mpico to outline additional programs that benefit communities directly.

Efforts to get a response from Mpico on plans to expand its corporate social responsibility beyond student housing proved futile at press time.

Stakeholders at Monday’s meeting welcomed the profit growth while calling for quicker action on government arrears and wider community engagement from the listed property firm.