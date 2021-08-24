Brown James Mpinganjira: named in judge shopping case

Former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says Brown Mpinganjira is still the party spokesperson despite claims he intends to join the Malawi Congress Party.

DPP has since described as untrue published reports that Mpinganjira has been removed as the party’s Publicity Secretary.

This follows a Nyasa Times story claiming that Mpinganjira was removed from his position following reports that he intends to join Malawi Congress Party (DPP).

The publication cited a letter dated August 10, 2021, purportedly signed by the DPP President, Arthur Peter Mutharika relieving Mpinganjira of his duties.

“The Democratic Progressive Party would like to categorically refute the falsehood reported by the media outlets.

“The party further wishes to emphasize that there is no such letter signed by Prof. Mutharika and that Ho. Mpinganjira remains official spokesperson of the party until such a time when all positions will be filled at a fully constituted indaba,” reads a statement a dated 24th August 2021 and signed by Chimwemwe Chipungu, the party’s National Organizing Secretary.

Mpinganjira, widely as BJ, has served in different portfolios under different regimes including United Democratic Front (UDF) and People’s Party (PP) of former presidents Dr Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda, respectively.

In the first multi-party elections, Mpinganjira contested as Member of Parliament in his home town Mulanje. He won the parliamentary seat in 1994 and served as an MP for Mulanje Central for 15years.

He has contested once as a Presidential candidate for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2004 and as a running mate in the Mgwirizano Coalition (MCP & UDF) in 2009.