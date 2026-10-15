Mutharika pays tribute to Mother’s sacrifices

...Reaffirms commitment to maternal healthcare, economic empowerment and education…..

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has extended heartfelt Mother’s Day greetings to mothers, guardians and caretakers across Malawi, recognising their invaluable contribution to families, communities and the nation’s development.

In a special Mother’s Day message shared on Facebook, Mutharika, speaking alongside the First Lady, celebrated the resilience, dedication and selflessness of women, describing motherhood as a sacred blessing shaped by love, sacrifice and faith.

“Today, the First Lady and I extend our warmest Mother’s Day blessings to all mothers, guardians, and caretakers across our nation,” the President said.

Mutharika paid tribute to the countless sacrifices mothers make in raising children, supporting their families and nurturing future generations, acknowledging the early mornings, late nights, quiet sacrifices and prayers that often go unnoticed.

He said the love and dedication of mothers remain unmatched, emphasising that their contribution extends beyond the home to the broader social and economic development of Malawi.

“Your resilience, selflessness, and dedication continue to shape the heart and future of our nation,” Mutharika said.

Maternal health and women’s empowerment

Beyond the celebrations, the President used the occasion to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of women and protecting their dignity, health and economic wellbeing.

He said his administration remained committed to empowering women and creating conditions in which every mother could live with dignity, access essential services and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Mutharika identified investments in maternal healthcare, economic empowerment initiatives and expanded educational opportunities for girls as important areas through which his administration seeks to address barriers affecting women and girls.

According to the President, these interventions are intended to help build a Malawi in which women have greater opportunities to thrive and participate in the country’s development.

His message placed particular emphasis on maternal health, a critical component of family welfare and public health, while underscoring the importance of empowering women economically and ensuring that girls have access to education.

Recognising the unsung contributions of mothers

The President’s message also served as a tribute to women whose contributions frequently go unrecognised despite their central role in sustaining households and communities.

Across Malawi, mothers and caregivers play important roles in raising children, managing households, supporting livelihoods and instilling values that shape future generations.

Their responsibilities often extend beyond parenting, with many women balancing family obligations with farming, business, employment and other activities that sustain household incomes.

By acknowledging these contributions, Mutharika highlighted the importance of recognising motherhood not only as a personal and family responsibility but also as an essential pillar of national development.

His message extended to guardians and caretakers, recognising that the responsibility of nurturing children and providing care is shared by many people beyond biological mothers.

Building a future in which women can thrive

The President’s commitment to maternal healthcare, women’s economic empowerment and girls’ education points to three interconnected priorities in advancing women’s welfare.

Accessible maternal health services are essential to protecting mothers and their children. Economic empowerment can help women strengthen household incomes and financial independence, while education gives girls the knowledge and opportunities needed to shape their futures.

Together, these priorities can contribute to stronger families, healthier communities and a more inclusive economy.

However, translating such commitments into meaningful change will depend on sustained investment, effective implementation and tangible improvements in the lives of women across the country.

For many Malawian mothers, the significance of Mother’s Day ultimately lies not only in the recognition they receive but also in the practical support available to them throughout the year.

A celebration of love, resilience and sacrifice

Concluding his message, Mutharika honoured every woman in Malawi for the resilience, selflessness and dedication she brings to her family and community.

“Happy Mother’s Day!” the President declared.

His message underscored the enduring importance of mothers in shaping Malawi’s social fabric and future, while renewing the call for greater attention to women’s health, dignity, education and economic opportunities.

As the country celebrates mothers and caregivers, the central message is clear: honouring women must go hand in hand with creating the conditions that enable them to live healthier, more secure and more prosperous lives.