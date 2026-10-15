Zimbabwe Man in court for allegedly assaulting mother despite protection order

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A 35-year-old man is back in court for allegedly assaulting his mother and threatening to kill her in violation of a protection order that was meant to shield her from him.

Ivor Muwati appeared before Harare Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai facing a charge of contravening a protection order issued earlier this year.

Prosecutors allege the incident occurred on Sunday at his mother’s home in Hatcliffe, northern Harare.

The court heard that an argument started over a cellphone belonging to Muwati’s niece.

It is alleged that Muwati had taken the phone and refused to return it when his mother intervened and asked him to give it back to its owner.

The dispute allegedly turned violent, with Muwati accused of assaulting his mother, grabbing her by the neck and threatening to kill her.

The State says he was restrained by his 27-year-old aunt, which allowed his mother to flee the house.

The alleged assault happened despite a protection order granted by the Magistrates’ Court on 21 May, which barred Muwati from insulting, harassing, threatening or assaulting his mother, damaging her property and entering her residence.

Prosecutors say by his actions, Muwati violated the conditions of that order.

The complainant was not taken for medical examination after the incident, the court heard.

Muwati is expected to remain in custody pending further proceedings.