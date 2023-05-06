Mzuzu City Council office complex taking shape



By Phillip Pasula

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The new office complex for Mzuzu City Council is on course and expectations are high that construction works will be complete within the set duration.

The complex which will house all offices under one roof is being constructed by Plem Construction Limited with funding from the Malawi Government amounting to MK12.2 billion.

Consulting Engineer George Kajanga of GK Works Group told the local media that 35% of the work has been completed so far in the first year of a construction project that was prescribed for three years.

He said: “We are at about 35% progress from the time that we started. We still have to work on this project till 2025.

“We also have other engineers who are working to check on quality on every aspect. They are making sure that everything is reaching the specifications that we have prescribed for this project.”

Kajanga urged the citizens to cooperate and support the works taking place at the site.

“This project in this city is one of its own kind. It will have more than six stories and so it will probably be one of the tallest buildings.

“We urge the citizens and the people that are working along with us to cooperate in whatever we are doing on this site,” remarked Engineer Kajanga.

Mzuzu City Council Public Relations Officer, Macdonald Gondwe, said the council was impressed with progress of the project.

“So far we are quite impressed with the progress. You may recall that our background is not all that good. The current offices we are using are not of good standards. We commend government for considering Mzuzu City Council with such a big project,” said Gondwe.

The project commenced on February 15, 2022 and is expected to be over by February 14, 2025.