Upbeat ahead of Kavina trophy kick off

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Central Region MK13 million King Kavina Trophy slated to take place in Dowa, Mponela is promising fire works as the 32 participating teams have been paired in a draw conducted on Friday, May 15, 2023 at Champions Business Centre in Lilongwe.

Some regional premier league giant teams have been paired with teams from 2nd division tier whilst others have picked each other.

For instance TN Stars FC who were relegated from the elite league will lock horns with the CRFA 2022 Nyasa Capital Finance Cup champions Namitete Zitha FC formerly known as St. Gabriel Medicals FC.

SRFA champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve FC have been drawn against Chisomo Academy FC, KB RSV FC will face Mayamiko Stars from NRFA, Leyman Panthers FC are also in a tricky fixture as they play a team from a trading center Malomo Rangers FC. Silver Strikers Reserve FC will be up against Dzaleka Future FC, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers RSV FC host Kabudula FC.

Baka City will take on Bowe Stars FC.

Atanazius Jabulani, head coach for Leyman Panthers FC described the draw as fair though he was quick to say, they anticipate a big challenge from Malomo Rangers FC who plays in a district league.

“It is difficult to play small teams who have not played in top leagues like Premier and Division One, hence we are looking forward to a tough game but as Panthers FC we are ready for the battle as our goal is to win the championship. We will prepare the boys how to handle cup games”, said Jabulani.

Martin Mkangama head Coach for Namitete Zitha FC who faces TN Stars FC also described the draw as fair to them saying they are not afraid playing against a side that has just been relegated from the TNM Superleague.

Mkangama said the team has a good crop of players who are able to withstand the heat and win games.

He added, they have joined the competition to compete not to just participate hence they will play their lungs out to emerge the champions of the inaugural King Kavina Trophy in Dowa.

Speaking after the draw, King Kavina the sponsor said the draw has been conducted well and he is upbeat that the trophy will bring out the intended goals which are nurturing the hidden talents that would eventually play in Superleague and Malawi National teams.

The trophy is anticipated to be launched this coming Sunday at Champion Stadium in Dowa, Mponela where FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC will lock horns with Dzaleka Future FC.

To spice up the event legendary musician Lucius Banda popularly known as Soldier, will perform live at the venue.

The dates for all games will be announced by the fixtures secretary.

The trophy will be played on knock out basis.