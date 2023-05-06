Reunion Insurance donates MK5.6m in spectacular 18th anniversary cerebration

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s general insurance firms, Reunion Insurance Company Limited has donated MK5.6 million to various communities in Malawi as part of its 18th Anniversary celebration on May 3, 2023.

The company has been conducting weeklong National Corporate Social Responsibility in various communities in Malawi where it donated assorted items at Ekwendeni School for the Blind in Mzimba North, Ministry of Hope – Crisis Nursery Orphanage in Area 14 Lilongwe and 20 Wheelchairs at Malawi Against Physical Disabilities – Kachere Rehabilitation Centre in Blantyre.

Speaking during the donation at Malawi Against Physical Disability in Blantyre, Technical Manager responsible for Claims and Business Development, Hastings Kapesa who represented the Chief Executive Officer for Reunion Insurance Company Limited; Dr. Dorothy Chapeyama thanked their clients, business partners and staff for their unwavering support to the company.

Kapesa cited that May 3 is a special day for Reunion Insurance as it celebrates 18 years of rendering service to the nation.

“As we reflect on our journey, we realize that we could not have made it this far without the support of our clients, partners, human capital, and communities in which we operate,” he said.

Kapesa added that as they celebrate this milestone, they also recognize that there are people in our communities who face significant challenges every day.

“People with physical challenges that prevent them from fully participating in society, accessing education and healthcare, and achieving their full potential. However, we firmly believe that disability is not inability,” he said.

Kapesa said that the company was established by sons and daughters of Malawi who came together to build a sustainable and trusted insurance company that has recorded high level of public trust and innovation.

“This is the reason why we celebrate our anniversaries with communities by giving back to them; we know that People and partners are the key to Reunion’s current and future growth”, he said.

The National Corporate Social responsibility donations costed the company MK5,600,000 (Five Million Six hundred thousand Malawi Kwacha).

Speaking on behalf of the Board Chairperson of Malawi Against Physical Disability, Board Member Mr. MacDonald Kalua thanked Reunion Insurance Company for the timely donation which go along way to assisting the rehabilitation Centre in its day-to-day operations.

He was quick to point out that the facility is faced with numerous challenges such as food, vehicles for their outreach programs, more beds etc. and asked other well wishers to emulate what Reunion has done.

MAP is a charitable organization that provides medical rehabilitation services to people with physical disabilities in Malawi.

The organization assists people physically disabled by club foot, strokes, amputations, meningitis, road traffic and work-related accidents etc.

Reunion Insurance has promised to remain supportive and flexible to its customers as it values their well-being and the trust, they bestowed upon it.

The donation ceremony in Lilongwe was led by Regional Manager responsible for Centre and North Madalitso Kamberengende on May 3, 2023 while in Mzuzu was led by Branch Manager, Vitumbiko Salima on May 1 2023.

Reunion has over 12 offices across Malawi and get its support from Brokers and Agents spread across the country.