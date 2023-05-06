For Equality on young scholars’ feminist macro-economic research mentorship in Malawi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid to fill the knowledge gap in young women to stand and advocate for feminist macro-economics and begin rethinking their role in the fight for economic justice, For Equality, an international organisation has embarked a mentorship program for young scholars in Malawi.

Therefore, For Equality, in partnership with the Feminist Macroeconomics Alliance Malawi (FEAM) and with support from the Hewlett Foundation is now running a Feminist Macro-Economics Academy for Young Scholars, building on from the initial Feminist Macroeconomics Academy’s first 2 cohorts.

This innovative program seeks to empower 10 bright and motivated young women researchers from all three regions of Malawi with cutting-edge feminist research skills.

Over a period of six months, participants will receive comprehensive training in feminist macroeconomics, preparing them to develop and publish ground-breaking work on emerging feminist alternatives that speak directly to the context of Malawi.

The program is ran in corroboration with Malawi School of Government (MSG)-Kanengo campus in the capital Lilongwe.

During the closing ceremony of the three day kick start sessions on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at MSG Kanengo campus, For Equality’s Economic Justice and Rights lead Ulala Kondowe expects the program to empower girls and young women to publish work around feminist macroeconomics and emerging feminist alternatives that speak to the context of Malawi.

Kondowe said the program will equip girls and young women with skills to analyse policies and provide feminist alternatives to the government.

“These young scholars will play a pivotal role in analyzing government policies that they be incorporating women and young girls from elite to local village set up.

“After the mentorship, we are to attach the mentored young scholars to spaces for a long time where will be able to voice out gender issues based on feminist macroeconomic research,” lauds Kondowe.

One of the young scholars attending the mentorship, Whitney Chikopa says is ready for the challenge in feminist macroeconomic journey.

Chikopa expects to be given spaces for continued learning and sharing of information on feminist macroeconomics.

“I know this is a challenging journey as we are in patriarch society but with expertise being exposed, no fear will stop us in advancing feminist macroeconomic agenda. We want little girl in my community be also motivated in gender issues,” determines Chikopa.

During the program, young scholars will choose a thematic area they want to focus on in their research and will be matched with a mentor who will provide guidance and support as they learn, through regular virtual meetings and one on one mentorship sessions, and conduct research and policy analysis around that key thematic area including austerity and Gender Responsive Public Debt management, The Care Economy and Decent Work and, Progressive budgeting for human rights and social welfare Rationale in three terms.

At the end of the program which runs from May 15 to November 15, 2025, participants will reconvene for a final session and graduation ceremony, marking the conclusion of their fellowship.

During the fellowship and post the graduation, participants will get support to publish their research work in

internationally recognised journals and feminist knowledge portals.