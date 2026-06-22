Malawian national stoned to death in RSA’ Pietermaritzburg after anti-immigration march turns violent

PIETERMARITZBURG-(MaraviPost)-A 29-year-old Malawian national was stoned to death on Friday, 19 June 2026, at the Jika Joe informal settlement in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The fatal attack occurred shortly after an anti-illegal immigration march organized by the group calling itself “March and March” concluded in the area.

Tensions had been running high in the lead-up to the demonstration, which targeted what organizers described as the growing presence of undocumented foreign nationals in KwaZulu-Natal communities.

The victim had been living in the settlement with his family at the time of the incident, having resided there for several years while working in the local informal economy.

Witnesses reported that the atmosphere shifted quickly once the main march dispersed, with a smaller group allegedly breaking away from the main body of protesters.

According to reports, this breakaway group was armed with sticks and other makeshift weapons and began targeting foreign nationals in the Jika Joe settlement.

The assault left the Malawian man dead at the scene, with community members saying he was unable to escape the mob attack.

At least two other people sustained injuries during the violence and were taken to nearby clinics for treatment.

Residents of Jika Joe described the incident as sudden and brutal, noting that families in the settlement now fear further reprisals.

South African police have opened a murder investigation into the killing and have increased patrols in the area to prevent additional clashes.

Authorities confirmed that forensic teams collected evidence from the scene and are interviewing witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

Community leaders and representatives of foreign nationals in Pietermaritzburg have called for calm and urged the government to address the underlying grievances fueling anti-immigrant sentiment.

Human rights organizations have also condemned the killing, warning that the use of vigilante violence undermines the rule of law and risks inflaming xenophobic tensions across KwaZulu-Natal.

As of now, no arrests have been widely reported in connection with the incident, and police have not released the names of any suspects.

The South African Police Service said investigations are ongoing and appealed to members of the public with information to come forward.

The death adds to a growing list of violent incidents linked to anti-immigrant demonstrations in South Africa, raising fresh questions about the safety of foreign nationals living in informal settlements.

Diplomatic officials in Pretoria said they are monitoring the case closely and are in contact with Malawian authorities regarding consular support for the victim’s family.

The Malawian government is expected to issue a formal statement once more details are confirmed and contact has been made with relatives of the deceased.