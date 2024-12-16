NEEF voted as 2024 NPM’s Best financial lending institution

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s state-owned National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) has been voted as the best financial lending institution of the year in 2024 National Product Magazine (NPM)’s gala awards.

The awards come as Ministry of Agriculture is committed to supporting commercial-oriented households through various initiatives including Farm Input Loans NEEF in 2024/25 farming season.

During the awards which Trade and Industry Minister Sosten Gwengwe graced for 40 awards in the capital Lilongwe, NEEF emerged the best from three financial institutions which were nominated.

Reacting to the award, NEEF Chief Executive Officer Humphreys Mdyetseni said was honoured for recognition of the institution’s effort to bail out Malawians from financial challenges.

Mdyetseni therefore urged the general public to make use of the funds by thinking big with NEEF loans by setting up substantial enterprises

NPM Managing Director Arthur Chinyamula expressed gratitude on the country’s leadership recognition of the magazine’s role.

Chinyamula assured the manufacturers, financial institutions that the magazine will continue unlocking trade barriers with quality information about products.

“We have received Malawi government’s recognition on what the magazine is advancing on local products promotions.

“We want Malawians products be flooded in the entire SADC Region while in return the country will generate much needed forex.

So, we appeal local manufacturers, financial lending institutions to embrace the magazine,” urges Chinyamula.

About 40 awards were shared to financial institutions, manufacturers, individuals for their contributions in various spheres of business.

During the awards, NPM also launched 110th edition titled, “On The Road to Malawi 2063: Unlock Trade Barriers”.

Below are some of key awards…