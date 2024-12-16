NEEF voted as 2024 NPM’s Best financial lending institution

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s state-owned National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) has been voted as the best financial lending institution of the year in 2024 National Product Magazine (NPM)’s gala awards.
The awards come as Ministry of Agriculture is committed to supporting commercial-oriented households through various initiatives including Farm Input Loans NEEF in 2024/25 farming season.
During the awards which Trade and Industry Minister Sosten Gwengwe graced for 40 awards in the capital Lilongwe, NEEF emerged the best from three financial institutions which were nominated.
Reacting to the award, NEEF Chief Executive Officer Humphreys Mdyetseni said was honoured for recognition of the institution’s effort to bail out Malawians from financial challenges.
Mdyetseni therefore urged the general public to make use of the funds by thinking big with NEEF loans by setting up substantial enterprises
NPM Managing Director Arthur Chinyamula expressed gratitude on the country’s leadership recognition of the magazine’s role.
Chinyamula assured the manufacturers, financial institutions that the magazine will continue unlocking trade barriers with quality information about products.
“We have received Malawi government’s recognition on what the magazine is advancing on local products promotions.
“We want Malawians products be flooded in the entire SADC Region while in return the country will generate much needed forex.
So, we appeal local manufacturers, financial lending institutions to embrace the magazine,” urges Chinyamula.
About 40 awards were shared to financial institutions, manufacturers, individuals for their contributions in various spheres of business.
During the awards, NPM also launched 110th edition titled, “On The Road to Malawi 2063: Unlock Trade Barriers”.
Below are some of key awards…
- Personality of the Year in Beauty Industry: Spiwe Mzembe
- Make Up Artist of The Year: Cecilia Magaleta
- Best Food Packaging of the Year: Easy pack limited
- Cooking oil Brand of the year: Agri Value Chain their cooking oil brand Purola.
- Bottled Water Supply of the Year: Namadzi bottlers.
- Best financial lending institution: NEEF
- Best Service Delivery in Banking sector: Eco Bank.
- Best Sauce and Pepper Manufacturer of the Year in Malawi: Harry Admson
- Best Beverage Manufacturer of the Year: Trade Kings for Zambia
- Overall Business Woman of the Year: CHACHA
- Entrepreneur of the Year: Lehome furniture by lefunati Tambala won as furniture
- Botique of the Year: Emmie Kankwech
- Fertilizer Company of the Year: ETG Agri input Malawi
- Innovative CEO of the Year in Agriculture Sector: Pixus Agricuture Ceo Ronald Ngwira
- Oustanding CEO in Manufacturing Sector of the Year: Agri Value Chain Ceo Regnish Debraal
- Sugar Company of The Year: Salima Sugar Limited
- Improving Ceo in Manufacturing sector of The Year: Salima Sugar Executive Chair Webster Kossam
- Best Business Journalist of The Year: Alex Banda of Zodiak business reporter Alex Banda
- Best Online Journalist of The Year: Macdonald Chiwayula of MBC.