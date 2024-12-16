Tropical Cyclone Chido Brings Destruction to Southern Malawi

By Twink Jones Gadama, Lilongwe

Malawi is reeling from the devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Chido, which made landfall on Sunday, December 15, 2024, bringing with it heavy rainfall and strong winds that have left a trail of destruction in its wake.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has released preliminary reports on the damage caused by the cyclone, which has affected over 1,800 households, approximately 8,100 people, in 17 districts across southern and central Malawi.

The districts most affected by the cyclone are Mangochi, Machinga, Zomba City, Phalombe, Mulanje, Neno, Mwanza, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Thyolo, Balaka, Ntcheu, Dedza, Lilongwe City, Lilongwe District, and Mchinji.

Reports from these districts indicate widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and agriculture, with many households left without roofs, walls, or other essential structures.

In Machinga District, 650 households have been affected, with one death recorded due to collapsing walls.

Blantyre District Council reports 270 households affected, with one death caused by collapsing walls.

Zomba City has seen 224 houses damaged, mainly in the Mpila, Masongola, Mbedza, Mtiya, Likangala, Chirunga, and Chinamwali Wards.

The situation is dire, with many families left homeless and without access to basic necessities.

The DoDMA has urged councils to conduct field assessments to verify the preliminary reports, and to provide support to those affected.

Meanwhile, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has reported that the cyclone has weakened and is moving westward at a speed of 22km/h, and is expected to exit Malawi by this afternoon.

The effects of Cyclone Chido come at a time when Malawi is still recovering from the devastating impacts of Cyclone Freddy, which caused widespread destruction and displacement in March 2024.

The country is bracing for the worst, with many residents expressing concern about the government’s preparedness to respond to the disaster.

“We are doing everything possible to support those affected by the cyclone,” said Charles Kalemba, Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs.

“Disaster risk reduction is everyone’s responsibility, and we urge the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of disasters”.

As the situation unfolds, the government has pledged to provide support to those affected, including emergency shelter, food, and medical assistance. The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow all instructions from authorities to ensure their safety.