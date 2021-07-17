New Kips restaurant at Lilongwe Corporate Mall

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Kips restaurant on Friday, July 16, 2021 opened a modern branch in the capital Lilongwe Corporate Mall along Chilambula Highway road.

The restaurant is expected to provide modern and quality franchise foods including pizzas, bugger, ice cream and playgrounds for kid.

Kips Restaurant & I Centre Operation Manager Yaseen Giga disclosed that the facility has latest and modern equipment aimed at providing yummy foods affordable to locals.

Giga said with the opening of Kips Capital Restaurant, number of employees has increases to 740 across hoping to open more branches across the country.

“With modern and latest equipment, will be able to offer quality foods at lower prices for locals. Our customers will be able to get two pizzzas when they buy one on every Wednesdays, just to make sure that customers enjoy.

“We want Kips restaurant branches to spread across the country that customers be enjoying our quality food services. Despite Covid-19, our staff remained intact only time for operation has been reduced but we are making head ways,” delighted Giga.

Kips Customer

Kips Restaurant ambassador Pemphero Mphande lauded the firm for adding value to the capital city on tourism sector that his work for charity will be enhanced.

Mphande therefore encourage the public to embrace Kips restaurant food products whose proceeds go to charity work including housing for less privilege Malawians, schools fees for the needy and among other.

Chisomo Bangali one of the customers from Biwi township in the city was over the moon for the new shop saying give new look at the corporate more.

Bangala observes that the restaurant is located on ideal place along the road for easy transportation.