New Labour Minister Engages Ministry Departments to Enhance Performance

By Twink Jones Gadama

Honourable Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, the newly appointed Minister of Labour, has embarked on a series of engagements with his ministry’s departments and sections to gain a comprehensive understanding of the ministry’s operations.

This morning, the minister met with the Research and Planning Department, followed by meetings with the Directorate of Legal Services and the Human Resource Management Development section.

According to the minister, the information gathered during these engagements will serve as a solid foundation for his assignment.

He has also pledged to create a conducive working environment for the directorates to effectively discharge their duties and deliver better services.

The minister’s efforts to familiarize himself with the ministry’s operations come hot on the heels of his inauguration as the new Labour Minister, replacing Agness NyaLonje who resigned last weekend.

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Mumba, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in engineering and project management, to the position.

Mumba’s key responsibilities include facilitating technical and vocational training, ensuring a high-quality workforce, and promoting socio-economic development.

His commitment to creating a good working environment and enhancing performance is a positive step towards achieving these goals.

The minister’s interface meetings with departments of Technical and Vocational Training and Labour Services on Thursday further underscore his dedication to understanding the ministry’s operations and identifying areas for improvement.

As the new Minister of Labour, Mumba has assured the nation that he will work diligently to meet the expectations of President Chakwera and Malawians.