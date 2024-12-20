Malawi Congress Party youth group storms Parliament

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth group stormed Parliament, targeting vocal opposition members such as Ester Jolobala, the lawmaker for Machinga East; Sammer Suileman, the representative for Blantyre City South; Grace Mkwelepeta, the lawmaker for Zomba Malosa; and Mary Navisha, the Thyolo Thava representative.

In an interview with Maravi Post following the sine-die proceedings, Mary Navisha stated that they had been informed they would be apprehended shortly after the session.

MCP youth invaded Parliament, threatening vocal opposition members such as Machinga East lawmaker Ester Jolobala, Blantyre City South lawmaker Sammer Suileman, Zomba Malosa lawmaker Grace Mkwelepeta, and Thyolo Thava lawmaker Mary Navisha.

She revealed that one of the members of the group called her out by name during the proceedings, threatening to take action against her.

When asked why they were being targeted, Navisha explained that the group viewed them as enemies of the government because they expressed opposing views in Parliament, which they believed did not align with government interests.

“Some of the mentioned members left early, like Suileman and Jolobala, after noticing the presence of MCP youth in the visitors’ gallery who were openly hurling insults,” Navisha added.