New Year celebrations: 265 Energy reduces 3kg gas cylinders to MK50,000

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading provider of energy solutions, 265 Energy is thrilled to announce a special New Year promotional offer running from January 7 to January 31, 2024.

This means 3kg gas cylinders are pegging at MK50,000 from normal price of MK60,000.

265 Energy Ltd Public Relations Officer (PRO) Philip White told The Maravi Post that gass cylinders are available in all selling points across the country.

“As part of our commitment to making clean energy solutions accessible and affordable, we are offering our 3kg gas cylinders at a discounted price of just MK50,000. This is a significant reduction from the

regular price of MK62,000.

“Our 3kg gas cylinders will be available at all 265 Energy outlets across the country, ensuring convenient

access for all our valued customers. Visit any of the following locations to take advantage of this fantastic”, says White.

He adds, “Don’t miss this opportunity to start the year with affordable and reliable clean energy. Let’s make 2025 a year of clean and efficient energy for all!

“Whether you’reupgrading your home or making the switch to gas, 265 Energy is here to support your journey towardsustainable living”.

265 Energy Ltd is a leading provider of energy solutions in Malawi, specializing in the distribution of gas andrelated products.

The company is dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable energy, while also contributing to the nation’s long-term environmental goals.





