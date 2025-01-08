Maksym Krippa fuels media growth with new Maincast channels and OTT platform

Entrepreneur Maksym Krippa, a key investor in LLC Maincast, has unveiled two groundbreaking TV channels—Maincast Sport and Maincast—along with the upcoming sports streaming platform,Maincast.tv. The official launch is set for November 30, 2024, following approval by the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting earlier in the month. According to Lider News, the council’s decision […]

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Source: Africa Feeds