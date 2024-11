Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate release of all minors currently facing trial for taking part in cost-of-living protests. Information Minister Muhammed Idris made the announcement following a public outrage over their trail. At least 30 minors who have been in detention since their arrest in August will be discharged. A total of […]

