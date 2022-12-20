Chinedu and his Malawian wife suspected to behind vehicles theft in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Anti-motor vehicle theft officers have busted a syndicate behind the recent poisoning of taxi drivers and robbery of motor vehicles.

The officer in charge, Staffod Kalolo has said in a statement that the suspects are Chipiliro Witika from T/A Mwambo in Zomba, John Mkumpha from T/A Kalonga in Salima and Patrick Pande from T/A Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.

He said the main suspect is a Nigerian national, Daniel Frank Chinedu, who resides at Biwi in Lilongwe.

Kalolo further said that the progress of identifying other vehicles is in progress.

More to come……..

