Father arrested for cutting off daughter’s breasts

Nigerian father has been arrested after cutting off his daughter’s breast for growing rapidly in Lagos state.

The Chief Operating Officer of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable People’s Network, Ebenezer Omejalile confirmed the incident.

Omejalile said the father placed a stone on fire and used it to massage her breast so that the breast would stop growing.

Omejalile added that the left breast of the minor victim was completely cut off as a result of the brutalization by the father and the girl’s mother also complained of excessive beating for the same reason.

The father, an engineer by profession, identified as Adegboyega was arrested by police following the intervention of the Advocates alongside the the Ministry of Youth & Social Development office, Global Times reported.

He will be charged to court on following his ruthless actions.

Omejalile commended the Social Welfare, Ministry of Youth & Social Development and the Ajegunle police station for the partnership that led to the arrest of the suspect.