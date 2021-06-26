– Advertisement –





Nigerians living in Ghana are crying foul over attempts to criminalize their nationality.

It follows an accusation by a journalist that the Nigerians are responsible for the latest wave of crime in Ghana.

The accusation contained in a viral video follows the murder of police officer and a civilian by armed robbers who attacked a bullion van and absconded with an unspecified amount of money.

It has provoked the Nigerians in the Diaspora Organization which is demanding the arrest and interrogation of the journalist.

The group says the comments are xenophobic, inciting and has the tendency to put the lives of innocent Nigerians at risk.

– Advertisement –



Addressing the media at the Nigerian High Commission secretary to Ghana chapter of Nigerians in the diaspora organization Rev. Tony White said the comments of the journalist are xenophobic and inciting.

“It is patent error for Mr. Kwaku Annan to use the media to be out-rightly speculative by alleging that most crimes in Ghana are perpetrated by Nigerians as crime has no nationality.

We don’t also believe in collective guilt and to impute that because a Nigerian was involved in a crime, then it translates that all Nigerians have criminality in their DNA is rather preposterous and contrived.

Is it now a crime to be a Nigerian? It is an affront, however, to criminalize our nationality with negative narratives” he said.

– Advertisement –





The Nigerians are also demanding a retraction and an apology.

Source: Africafeeds.com