Norman Chisale’s fake certificate case ruling on Jan 27

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has scheduled January 27, 2025, for the delivery of the ruling in criminal case where Norman Chisale is accused of impersonating a person named in a certificate to secure recruitment into the Malawi Defense Force as a soldier.

In this case, Chisale who is opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Youth Director faces three charges:

Impersonation of a person named in a certificate, contrary to Section 391 as read with Section 358 of the Penal Code. Presenting false information to a person employed in the public service, contrary to Section 122 of the Penal Code. Intimidation, contrary to Section 88 of the Penal Code.

Norman Chisale, a key figure in former President Peter Mutharika’s inner circle, has faced multiple legal battles since the change in government in 2020.

These cases have attracted widespread public and media attention, given his high-profile status and the nature of the allegations.

If convicted, Chisale’s political future will be in jeorpardy.