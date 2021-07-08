By Tiwonge Nyirenda

To the Tonse Alliance having been in government for at least one year now, most Malawians are starting to wonder and asking themselves “what were we sold. Was it an unfulfillable dream?”

I do not think we misspelled the destination ‘Canaan’.

We want to get to Canaan but first and importantly things have to change. There is has been extraordinarily little to show for this past one year. We know COVID-19 might have altered the route, however the lack of follow through after so many broken promises were made publicly to the nation is simply wrong.

This does not inspire anything positive in the citizenry. Tonse Government, start walking the ‘talk’. Mr President Lazarus Chakwera and Mr Vice President Saulos Chilima, we still believe you can take us to ‘Canaan’, but we need to start off ‘yesterday’.

We know you are listening. We are just waiting for you to do the due ‘follow through’. Right now, it feels like we are not even going backwards.

we are going sideways!