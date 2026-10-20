Tuesday, 20 Oct 2026

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Old Mutual aids MK12.2m towards 2026 ECAMA annual conference

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Maravi Post Reporter

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In it’s quest for Corporate Social Responsibility, Old Mutual Malawi has donated MK12.2 million towards this year’s Economics Association of Malawi (ECAMA) annual economic conference.

The conference is slated for October 29-30, 2026 at Sunbird Nkopola in the lakeshore district of Mangochi.

Making the donation on Tuesday, October 20, Old Mutual Investment Group Economist Misozi Gondwe said the funds are to make a difference towards conference outcomes.

Gondwe therefore lauds ECAMA for creating a platform that brings together policymakers, business leaders academic to exchange ideas and explore solutions to issues affecting Malawi.

“The engagement are important in shaping informed decisions and fostering greater collaboration towards Malawi’s development aspirations.

“Therefore MK12.2 donation reaffirms Old Mutual commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to economic resilience, innovation and sustainable development,” assures Gondwe.

In his appreciation, ECAMA Vice President Hellings Nason lauded Old Mutual for the timely supporting saying will the funds used for intended purpose.

Nason therefore appreciates Old Mutual yearly supports towards ECAMA’s activities.

This year’s ECAMA’s annual event is under the theme, “From Policy to Practice: Making Reforms Work”.

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Maravi Post Reporter

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