Lilongwe sizzles as temperatures rise to 34°C

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe is experiencing intense heat, with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius and expected to climb further to 34 degrees Celsius later today, creating uncomfortable conditions for residents, pedestrians and people conducting business in the capital.

The rising temperatures have made the city noticeably hotter, with the strong sunshine dominating the day and forcing people to seek relief wherever they can find shade.

Photographs captured by The Maravi Post tell a story of extreme heat gripping Lilongwe, showing residents sitting and standing beneath trees, along building verandas and under other available shades as they attempt to escape direct exposure to the scorching sun.

The scenes reflect the discomfort caused by the rising temperatures, with people turning to shaded spaces for temporary relief while continuing with their daily activities.

A drive through parts of Lilongwe’s central business district reveals how the hot conditions are affecting people as they move between shops, offices, markets and public transport stations.

Traders, customers, street vendors and other town users must navigate the intense sunshine while attending to their various responsibilities, making shaded areas important places of refuge during the day.

As temperatures rise towards the forecast 34 degrees Celsius, people spending extended periods outdoors may face increased discomfort, particularly during the hottest hours of the day.

The conditions highlight the importance of taking precautions against excessive heat, especially for individuals whose occupations require them to work outside or remain exposed to direct sunlight for long periods.

Residents are encouraged to drink sufficient water throughout the day to maintain hydration and reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

People should also seek shaded or cooler environments whenever possible, wear lightweight and breathable clothing, and avoid unnecessary physical exertion during periods of intense heat.

Particular attention should be given to children, older people and individuals who may be more vulnerable to high temperatures.

Those experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, unusual weakness, nausea or confusion after prolonged exposure to heat should take the situation seriously and seek appropriate medical assistance, especially if the symptoms are severe or persistent.

The hot conditions also serve as a reminder of the importance of accessible shade and comfortable public spaces in busy urban areas such as Lilongwe.

Trees, covered pedestrian spaces and shaded waiting areas can provide practical relief for people who spend much of their day outdoors, particularly during periods when temperatures rise significantly.

With the city’s temperature expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius later today, residents and visitors are being urged to take sensible precautions as they go about their daily routines.

Staying hydrated, limiting prolonged exposure to direct sunshine and taking regular breaks in shaded places can help people cope with the heat while reducing the risk of heat-related health problems.