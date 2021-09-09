LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 67 new COVID-19 cases, 143 new recoveries and four new deaths. Of the new cases, 62 are locally transmitted: 24 from Lilongwe, 10 from Blantyre, eight from Mchinji, six from Mangochi, five from Mzimba South, three from Chitipa, two each from Karonga, and Salima, and one each from Chikwawa, Dedza, Dowa, Kasungu, Neno, Nkhotakota, and Phalombe Districts while five are imported cases and all are from

Dowa District.

Four new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours: one each from Blantyre, Lilongwe, Kasungu, and Karonga Districts. All new deaths were not vaccinated.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 60,965 cases including 2,229 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.66%). Of these cases, 2,616 are imported infections and 58,345 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 49,824 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 81.7%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 8,680.

In the past 24 hours, there were nine new admissions (all new admissions are not vaccinated) in the treatment units while five cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 93 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, nine cases are in critical condition and all are not vaccinated): 23 in Lilongwe, 16 in Blantyre, 10 in Mzimba North, nine in Zomba, seven in Karonga, five in Thyolo, four in Chiradzulu, three each in Mangochi, Salima, and Mchinji, two each in Dowa and Mulanje, and one each in Neno, Balaka, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Phalombe, and Nsanje Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 968 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 503 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 6.9% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 6.3%. Cumulatively, 393,635 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 923,686 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far. Cumulatively 482,962 and 222,314 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 218,410 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,182 and 2.033 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 2,694 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 440,724 people are fully vaccinated.

Today, I would like to recognize and appreciate various support (financial, technical and logistical) rendered to Malawi government in the COVID-19 fight by various individuals, companies, bilateral and multilateral partners, local and international Non-Governmental Organizations.

On Tuesday, September 7, the Indian Government handed over items to assist in the COVID-19 fight comprised of assorted medicines to the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAs).

Though India is facing the same challenge of COVID 19 pandemic, the generosity and good will of the people of India to the people of Malawi is very evident and we as a country we appreciate the support.

As the public is aware the United States Government donated 302,400 doses of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine to Malawi through the COVAX facility and this has improved the number of fully vaccinated people in the country.

In their continued support, the U.S Government plans to donate an initial 372,060 doses of the Pfizer/Binotec COVID-19 vaccine to Malawi through COVAX by the end of this quarter.

Pfizer/Binotec vaccine requires ultracold chain infrastructure to maintain potency at temperatures not above minus 80 degrees Celsius.

Currently Malawi does not have these Ultra-cold storage facilities. It is against this background that the U.S Government through the United Parcel Service (UPS) Foundation has donated ultra-cold chain equipment and other cold chain pieces of apparatus necessary to receive, store and distribute the Pfizer vaccines in Malawi.

The equipment includes 30 portable freezers that are able to maintain temperatures up to minus 80 degrees Celsius, 50 cold chain boxes that can maintain vaccines at temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius and 60 GPS tracking tools, which will assist our officers at district vaccine stores to closely monitor the movement of each delivery.

Let me thank the United States Government for this support which will go a long way in strengthening our ability to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE