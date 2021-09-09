Betyetu’s gaming licence revoked

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Lotteries Board (NLB) has revoked sports betting company, Betyetu’s gaming licence for contravention of the Lotteries Act.

NLB has confirmed of the development in a statement made available to The Maravi Post saying the decision to revoke the licence was made on August 17, 2021.

This means that Betyetu is no longer obliged to accept bets on outcomes of any sporting events or virtual competitions from members of the public.

The licence was expected to run from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2023.