Onesimus crowned artist of the year at Zikomo Africa Awards

By Burnett Munthali

Malawian music sensation Onesimus, popularly known for his hit song Controller, has been named Artist of the Year at the prestigious Zikomo Africa Awards. The ceremony, which took place in South Africa, celebrated outstanding talent across the continent.

Onesimus was nominated alongside 23 other acclaimed musicians, including Zimbabwean music icon Jah Prayzah. His victory marks a significant milestone for Malawi’s music industry, as the artist continues to gain recognition on the international stage.

This latest accolade is Onesimus’ fifth international award this year, solidifying his status as one of Malawi’s most decorated artists of 2024. Dubbed “Africa Butter” by his fans, Onesimus has been a consistent figure in raising Malawi’s flag high through his groundbreaking music and relentless dedication to excellence.

Adding to Malawi’s triumphs at the awards, Amapiano sensation Temwa clinched the Rising Star of the Year award. Temwa’s win highlights the growing influence of Malawian artists in the African music scene, especially in the popular Amapiano genre.

The Zikomo Africa Awards continue to be a vital platform for celebrating African talent, and this year’s success stories reflect the vibrant creativity and determination of Malawian artists to make their mark on the global stage. Onesimus’ victory is not only a personal achievement but also an inspiration for aspiring musicians across the country.

Congratulations to Onesimus and Temwa for their remarkable achievements, which serve as a testament to Malawi’s growing impact on the African music landscape.