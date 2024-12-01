Chakwera for more road infrastructure

By Sheminah Nkhoma

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has assured people in the country that his administration will continue to construct more roads for easy mobility.

Chakwera made the remarks on Sunday during a whistle-stop tour at area 49 (Zebra) in Lilongwe, where he also encouraged people to go and register in readiness for the General elections coming September 2025.

He said that as a country that largely depends on agriculture, it is important for the government to improve the transport infrastructure including in rural areas where most of the farming happens.

“As we are constructing roads in town, we also want to improve road infrastructure in rural areas as well. Good road infrastructure is a key to development,” he said.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre constituency Alfred Jiya thanked the government for constructing standard roads in the city.

“You have made mobility easy for many people within the city which is helping them in their businesses,” said Jiya.



Chakwera for more transparency

President Chakwera has asked those responsible for food and loan distribution to refrain from dishonest and corrupt practices, urging them to serve the needy people with integrity.



The President said this on Sunday at Mgona, area 25 in Lilongwe where he conducted a whistle-stop tour.

The president said is aware of some practices in which some officers tend to ask for bribes to do their job and this affects the process as deserving beneficiaries are left out.

“Malawians deserve better and we must not punish them when they come to seek our services as it is our responsibility to help them,” Chakwera said.

He added that people must refrain from acts of corruption and make sure that they are honest when providing their services without asking for bribes.

The President then called for fairness in the distribution of relief items such as maize to those affected by dry spells in the country.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre constituency Alfred Jiya, thanked government for starting to implement the Affordable Input Programme in good time saying this will assist farmers to apply fertilizer in good time.

President Chakwera conducted whistle-stop tours in Area 23 market, Sese, Area 36, Chinsapo, Area 49 and Area 25 in Lilongwe, where he has been mobilising people to go and register for them to vote during the General Elections scheduled for September 2025.

Source: MANA